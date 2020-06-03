UFC 250 will go forward behind closed doorways on the model new UFC APEX in Las Vegas, USA this weekend.

The state-of-the-art centre has opened in time for the large showdown between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer within the Octagon.

Pound-for-pound prime canine Nunes shall be gunning for her 11th straight victory – a run that features triumphs over Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey – and is the heavy favorite to take action.

Spencer entered UFC comparatively late, however has maintained a stellar skilled file and can hope to make her mark on the corporate along with her largest match-up to this point.

The motion will climax with the Nunes-Spencer showdown, however there’s a lot extra to take pleasure in earlier than they take centre stage.

Raphael Assuncao will tackle Cody Garbrandt whereas Aljamain Sterling faces Cory Sandhagen in two of the opposite large clashes.

The showdown will go forward from 1am within the early hours of Sunday seventh June (UK time) in Vegas with a lot of followers throughout the globe determined for a touch of sport of their lives proper now.

Try the complete UFC 250 fight card beneath.

Within the UK? Watch UFC 250 on BT Sport

Within the US? Watch UFC 250 on ESPN+

UFC 250 fight card

Important card

Amanda Nunes v Felicia Spencer (Featherweight)

Raphael Assuncao v Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)

Aljamain Sterling v Cory Sandhagen (Bantamweight)

Neil Magny v Anthony Rocco Martin (Welterweight)

Eddie Wineland v Sean O’Malley (Bantamweight)

Prelims

Alex Caceres v Chase Hooper (Featherweight)

Ian Heinisch v Gerald Meerschaert (Middleweight)

Cody Stamann v Brian Kelleher (Featherweight)

Charles Byrd v Maki Pitolo (Middleweight)

Early prelims

Jussier Formiga v Alex Perez (Flyweight)

Alonzo Menifield v Devin Clark (Mild heavyweight)

Evan Dunham v Herbert Burns (Catchweight)