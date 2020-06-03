UFC 250 live stream: How to watch Amanda Nunes v Felicia Spencer – channel and UK start time

UFC 250 will go forward this weekend as the game continues to put reveals on the highway amid the coronavirus disaster.

Amanda Nunes will hope to placed on a present in her first bout since pre-lockdown and will hope to prolong her successful streak to 11.

The pound-for-pound number one final entered the Octagon in December 2019 when she defended her Ladies’s Bantamweight Championship belt towards Germaine de Randamie.

Nunes has taken the scalps of Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey within the final a number of years and constructed a repute for being a fearsome competitor.

The 32-year-old Brazilian star is the heavy favorite going into this showdown towards the much less skilled Felicia Spencer.

She has fought 9 bouts, successful eight, along with her solely defeat coming by the hands of Cyborg. Spencer shall be decided to profit from her likelihood within the highlight, even with the percentages stacked towards her.

There are loads extra huge names concerned throughout the cardboard, and we’ve rounded up all the main points for you under.

What’s the UFC 250 start time?

TV protection of the UFC 250 major card will start at 3am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday seventh June 2020.

The preliminary card shall be broadcast from 1am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 250 on within the UK?

UFC 250 shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 1am within the early hours of Sunday seventh June.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you’ll be able to add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You possibly can add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Live stream UFC 250 on-line

You possibly can watch UFC 250 with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 250 in US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US by way of ESPN+.

By itself, EPSN+ prices $4.99 monthly or $49.99 per yr. You should buy UFC 250 just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.

The place is UFC 250 held?

The UFC 250 occasion shall be held on the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

UFC 250 struggle card

Fundamental card

Amanda Nunes v Felicia Spencer (Featherweight)

Raphael Assuncao v Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)

Aljamain Sterling v Cory Sandhagen (Bantamweight)

