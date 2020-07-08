UFC 251 is approaching with essentially the most fascinating fight card for the reason that sport returned throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.
Three title fights will go forward at UFC Fight Island this weekend, with Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal prime of the billing.
As a result of ever-changing nature of the pandemic, quite a few fights had been tipped to be essential occasion, however Usman’s showdown with Masvidal for the UFC Welterweight Championship belt will delight loads of followers.
Usman is undefeated since his second fight – again in 2013 – and has taken some spectacular scalps alongside the journey.
Masvidal pressured a physician stoppage in his final enterprise out towards Nate Diaz in November 2019. Beforehand he claimed the quickest knockout in UFC historical past after ending his bout with Ben Askren in simply 5 seconds.
Usman is the favorite to defend his belt, however Masvidal can’t be underestimated, notably with neither fighter coming into the Octagon throughout 2020.
A slew of terrific fighters including Max Holloway, Jose Aldo and Jessica Andrade will function on the primary card and we’ve received all the main points you might want to know forward of the mega weekend of motion at UFC 251.
UFC 251 card – UFC Fight Island
Important card
- Kamaru Usman (c) v Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight
- Alexander Volkanovski (c) v Max Holloway – Featherweight
- Petr Yan v Jose Aldo – Bantamweight
- Jessica Andrade v Rose Namajunas – Ladies’s Strawweight
- Amanda Ribas v Paige VanZant – Ladies’s Flyweight
Preliminary Card
- Volkan Oezdemir v Jiri Prochazka – Mild Heavyweight
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos v Muslim Salikhov – Welterweight
- Makwan Amirkhani v Danny Henry – Featherweight
- Leonardo Santos v Roman Bogatov – Light-weight
- Marcin Tybura v Alexander Romanov – Heavyweight
- Raulian Paiva v Zhalgas Zhumagulov – Flyweight
- Karol Rosa v Vanessa Melo – Ladies’s Bantamweight
- Davey Grant v Martin Day – Bantamweight
