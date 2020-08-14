The Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier trilogy ends right here at UFC 252 with each fights primed for a ultimate assembly with each other after two earlier epic bouts.

Miocic misplaced the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt inside the primary spherical throughout their first encounter as Cormier landed a number of heavy blows to his opponents head.

The July 2018 bout was adopted by a 12 months out of motion for Miocic earlier than he reclaimed his belt in August 2019 following a fourth-round victory over Cormier at UFC 241.

Every man has a ultimate shot at laying declare for the belt, with Miocic in no temper to let it slip for a second time.

They’re not at all the one sights on the UFC 252 fight card, nonetheless. There’s a full array of stars on show and you’ll watch all of it dwell within the UK and US.

Take a look at the complete UFC 252 fight card under.

Within the UK? Watch UFC 252 on BT Sport

Within the US? Watch UFC 252 on ESPN+

UFC 252 card

Essential card

Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier – Heavyweight

Sean O’Malley v Marlon Vera – Bantamweight

Junior dos Santos v Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Heavyweight

John Dodson v Merab Dvalishvili – Bantamweight

Herbert Burns v Daniel Pineda – Featherweight

Preliminary Card

Jim Miller v Vinc Pichel – Light-weight

Livinha Souza v Ashley Yoder – Ladies’s Strawweight

Chris Daukaus v Parker Porter – Heavyweight

Felice Herrig v Virna Jandiroba – Ladies’s Strawweight

T.J. Brown v Daniel Chavez – Featherweight

Kai Kamaka III v Tony Kelley – Featherweight

