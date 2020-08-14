The Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier trilogy ends right here at UFC 252 with each fights primed for a ultimate assembly with each other after two earlier epic bouts.
Miocic misplaced the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt inside the primary spherical throughout their first encounter as Cormier landed a number of heavy blows to his opponents head.
The July 2018 bout was adopted by a 12 months out of motion for Miocic earlier than he reclaimed his belt in August 2019 following a fourth-round victory over Cormier at UFC 241.
Every man has a ultimate shot at laying declare for the belt, with Miocic in no temper to let it slip for a second time.
They’re not at all the one sights on the UFC 252 fight card, nonetheless. There’s a full array of stars on show and you’ll watch all of it dwell within the UK and US.
Take a look at the complete UFC 252 fight card under.
Within the UK? Watch UFC 252 on BT Sport
Within the US? Watch UFC 252 on ESPN+
UFC 252 card
Essential card
- Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier – Heavyweight
- Sean O’Malley v Marlon Vera – Bantamweight
- Junior dos Santos v Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Heavyweight
- John Dodson v Merab Dvalishvili – Bantamweight
- Herbert Burns v Daniel Pineda – Featherweight
Preliminary Card
- Jim Miller v Vinc Pichel – Light-weight
- Livinha Souza v Ashley Yoder – Ladies’s Strawweight
- Chris Daukaus v Parker Porter – Heavyweight
- Felice Herrig v Virna Jandiroba – Ladies’s Strawweight
- T.J. Brown v Daniel Chavez – Featherweight
- Kai Kamaka III v Tony Kelley – Featherweight
Take a look at the complete UFC schedule 2020 for upcoming fights, dates, playing cards and previews.
Searching for what else is on TV? Take a look at our TV Information.
Add Comment