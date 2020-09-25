The UFC 253 fight card packs a punch with Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa main the present in the primary occasion.

Middleweight champion Adesanya will hope for one more large defence of his title when he goes up in opposition to Brazilian star Costa.

Each fighters are coming off the again of victories over Yoel Romero in current months and are certain to offer fireworks regardless of the dearth of a crowd within the area.

They’re backed up on the night time with a stack of strong fighters and the fight card boasts a giant title showdown between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

The pair will battle it out for the vacant UFC Gentle Heavyweight belt, the primary time a brand new king might be topped since Jon Jones claimed the belt in 2011.

Take a look at the complete UFC 253 fight card under.

Within the UK? Watch UFC 253 on BT Sport

Within the US? Watch UFC 253 on ESPN+

UFC 253 card

Fundamental card (from 3am UK time – Sunday twenty seventh September)

Israel Adesanya (c) v Paulo Costa – Middleweight

Dominick Reyes v Jan Błachowicz – Gentle Heavyweight

Kai Kara-France v Brandon Royval – Flyweight

Ketlen Vieira v Sijara Eubanks – Girls’s Bantamweight

Hakeem Dawodu v Zubaira Tukhugov – Featherweight

Preliminary Card (from 1am UK time – Sunday twenty seventh September)

Brad Riddell v Alex da Silva – Light-weight

Diego Sanchez v Jake Matthews – Welterweight

Shane Younger v Ľudovít Klein – Featherweight

William Knight v Aleksa Camur – Gentle Heavyweight

Early Preliminary Card (from 00:01am UK time – Sunday twenty seventh September)

Juan Espino v Jeff Hughes – Heavyweight

Khadis Ibragimov v Danilo Marques – Gentle Heavyweight

Take a look at the complete UFC schedule 2020 for upcoming fights, dates, playing cards and previews.

