UFC 254 UK time & live stream | Khabib Nurmagomedov v Justin Gaethje TV channel

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in essentially the most eagerly-anticipated showdown of the yr.

The Russian celebrity has solely fought as soon as since his 2018 KO towards Conor McGregor, however he comfortably dispatched Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 throughout his most up-to-date outing in September 2019.

There can be loads of intrigue going into this one as Khabib seeks to defend his UFC Light-weight championship towards a rising star.

Gaethje stepped in to switch Khabib at UFC 249 on quick discover, however his spectacular victory over Tony Ferguson has now led to a conflict between the pair.

The 31-year-old is the Interim Light-weight champion however will hope to unify the title later this yr.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it is advisable to find out about how one can watch UFC 254 on TV and on-line.

What’s the UFC 254 UK begin time?

TV protection of the UFC 254 occasion is but to be confirmed, however earlier primary occasions have kick-started at 1am (UK time) within the early hours of Sunday mornings.

UFC 254 will happen in the course of the early hours of Sunday twenty fourth October 2020 in UK time.

What channel is UFC 254 on within the UK?

You may watch UFC 254 completely live on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

The occasion will price a one-off payment of £19.95 and the platform is often reserved for the largest world occasions.

Try how one can watch BT Sport Field Workplace right here.

Live stream UFC 254 on-line

If you buy an occasion by way of Field Workplace, you’ll be able to select to get pleasure from it by way of TV or on-line by way of a live stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace could be streamed by way of a pc or a cellular gadget corresponding to a cellphone or pill providing you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you would like.

The best way to watch UFC 254 in US

US followers can watch the occasion live within the US by way of ESPN+.

By itself, EPSN+ prices $4.99 per thirty days or $49.99 per yr. You should buy UFC 254 just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

The place is UFC 254 held?

The UFC 254 occasion can be held on the Flash Discussion board facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a daily internet hosting venue for fights throughout lockdown.

UFC 254 struggle card

Predominant card

Khabib Nurmagomedov v Justin Gaethje – Light-weight

Umar Nurmagomedov v Sergey Morozov – Bantamweight

Islam Makhachev v Rafael dos Anjos – Light-weight

Try the UFC 254 weigh-in with our how one can watch information.

For the complete record, take a look at our UFC 254 struggle card – coming quickly

For those who’re in search of extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.