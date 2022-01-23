UFC 270: Brandon Moreno fell to Deiveson Figueiredo and lost his flyweight title

MMA: UFC 270-Moreno vs Figueiredo (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez/Reuters)

The UFC has a new champion flyweight. It’s about the Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo, who was imposed by unanimous decision to Brandon Moreno in Anaheim, California and regained his belt, after the Tijuana native was unable to successfully complete his first championship defense.

The fight was even and had to be decided by the cards, where the Mexican fell 48-47 for the three judges, so the defeat was confirmed in an indisputable way and caused the disappointment of Moreno on the quadrilateral.

Brandon assured that the strategy of Figueiredo was higher, since was shot down three times and he had moments of crisis on the canvas, from where he was able to leave to match the process of the meeting; but nevertheless, it wasn’t enough to bring down the native of Pará, Brazil.

Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision and regained the UFC flyweight title (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez/REUTERS)

Moreno vs Figueiredo on the UFC 270 It was the third fight between the two and the first in which Daico could be imposed on The Assassin Baby, since in the first match there was a surprise draw. In the second edition the winner was Brandon and finally Figueiredo prevailed until the third edition, where regained his flyweight title.

After the result, Figueiredo dared to challenge Moreno for a fourth fight between the two, although on this occasion he invited it to take place on Mexican soil, while the fervor of victory was in full swing.

During the immediate post-defeat interview, Brandon Moreno He sent a message to his fans and assured that he has come out of worse defeats, with a view to a possible rematch, once the cold fight is analyzed.

“Many times I have fallen and got up again”

