UFC Fight Evening is again for extra this weekend with a recent batch of fights hoping to wow the crowds watching at residence.
A number of huge names will enter the Octagon in Jacksonville together with headline fighters Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris, who have been initially scheduled to go head-to-head in April.
Take a look at the complete UFC Fight Evening: Overeem v Harris fight card beneath.
Within the UK? Watch UFC Fight Evening on BT Sport
Within the US? Watch UFC Fight Evening on ESPN+
UFC Fight Evening: Overeem v Harris fight card
Foremost card
- Alistair Overeem v Walt Harris
- Claudia Gadelha v Angela Hill
- Edson Barboza v Dan Ige
- Eryk Anders v Krzysztof Jotko
- Tune Yadong v Marlon Vera
Preliminary Card
- Matt Brown v Miguel Baeza
- Anthony Hernandez v Kevin Holland
- Cortney Casey v Mara Romero Borella
- Giga Chikadze v Mike Davis
- Darren Elkins v Nate Landwehr
- Rodrigo Nascimento v Don’Story Mayes
Add Comment