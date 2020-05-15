General News

UFC Fight Evening: Overeem v Harris fight card – full list of confirmed showdowns

May 15, 2020
UFC Fight Evening is again for extra this weekend with a recent batch of fights hoping to wow the crowds watching at residence.

A number of huge names will enter the Octagon in Jacksonville together with headline fighters Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris, who have been initially scheduled to go head-to-head in April.

Take a look at the complete UFC Fight Evening: Overeem v Harris fight card beneath.

UFC Fight Evening: Overeem v Harris fight card

Foremost card

  • Alistair Overeem v Walt Harris
  • Claudia Gadelha v Angela Hill
  • Edson Barboza v Dan Ige
  • Eryk Anders v Krzysztof Jotko
  • Tune Yadong v Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card

  • Matt Brown v Miguel Baeza
  • Anthony Hernandez v Kevin Holland
  • Cortney Casey v Mara Romero Borella
  • Giga Chikadze v Mike Davis
  • Darren Elkins v Nate Landwehr
  • Rodrigo Nascimento v Don’Story Mayes

