UFC Fight Evening is again for a midweek bout behind closed doorways as Anthony Smith takes on Glover Teixeira in Jacksonville.

Smith is gunning to climb the sunshine heavyweight rankings as soon as once more after beating Alexander Gustafsson to revive pleasure following his defeat to Jon Jones final 12 months.

The motion will start from midnight tonight and run into the early hours of Thursday 14th Might (UK time) with sports activities followers craving a dose of dwell motion.

Try the total UFC Fight Evening: Smith v Teixeira fight card beneath.

Within the UK? Watch UFC Fight Evening on BT Sport

Within the US? Watch UFC Fight Evening on ESPN+

UFC Fight Evening: Smith v Teixeira fight card

Essential card

Anthony Smith v Glover Teixeira

Ben Rothwell v Ovince St. Preux

Alexander Hernandez v Drew Dober

Ricky Simon v Ray Borg

Karl Roberson v Marvin Vettori

Preliminary Card