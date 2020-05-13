UFC Fight Evening is again for a midweek bout behind closed doorways as Anthony Smith takes on Glover Teixeira in Jacksonville.
Smith is gunning to climb the sunshine heavyweight rankings as soon as once more after beating Alexander Gustafsson to revive pleasure following his defeat to Jon Jones final 12 months.
The motion will start from midnight tonight and run into the early hours of Thursday 14th Might (UK time) with sports activities followers craving a dose of dwell motion.
Try the total UFC Fight Evening: Smith v Teixeira fight card beneath.
Within the UK? Watch UFC Fight Evening on BT Sport
Within the US? Watch UFC Fight Evening on ESPN+
UFC Fight Evening: Smith v Teixeira fight card
Essential card
- Anthony Smith v Glover Teixeira
- Ben Rothwell v Ovince St. Preux
- Alexander Hernandez v Drew Dober
- Ricky Simon v Ray Borg
- Karl Roberson v Marvin Vettori
Preliminary Card
- Andrei Arlovski v Philipe Lins
- Michael Johnson v Thiago Moises
- Sijara Eubanks v Sarah Moras
- Hunter Azure v Brian Kelleher
