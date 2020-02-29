UFC Fight Night 169: How to watch Benavidez v Figueiredo – TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time

Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo step into the Octagon collectively for an additional dose of UFC Fight Night motion this weekend.

Benavidez is the top-rated Flyweight star on the planet and is aiming to declare the vacant UFC Flyweight Championship belt in Virginia.

Nevertheless, he’ll want to be at most capability with Quantity three ranked Figueiredo additionally assured in his means to safe the title.

The Brazilian star has misplaced simply considered one of his 18 matches in skilled MMA and can pose a risk on the night time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to learn about how to watch UFC Fight Night 169 on TV and on-line.

What time does UFC Fight Night 169 start?

TV protection of the UFC Fight Night 169 card – together with Benavidez v Figueiredo – will start at 11:00pm GMT on Saturday 29th February 2020 and run into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The place is UFC Fight Night 169 held?

The occasion might be held on the Chartway Enviornment in Norfolk, Virginia, USA.

UFC Fight Night 169 card

Primary Card

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez v Deiveson Figueiredo

Ladies’s Featherweight: Felicia Spencer v Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Mild Heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba v Magomed Ankalaev

Ladies’s Featherweight: Megan Anderson v Norma Dumont Viana

Featherweight: Grant Dawson v Darrick Minner

Prelims

Light-weight: Luis Peña v Steve Garcia

Bantamweight: Gabriel Silva v Kyler Phillips

Middleweight: Brendan Allen v Tom Breese

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura v Sergey Spivak

Featherweight: Jordan Griffin v T.J. Brown

Featherweight: Aalon Cruz v Spike Carlyle

Welterweight: Ismail Naurdiev v Sean Brady

How to watch UFC Fight Night 169 in UK

The occasion might be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 11:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract for simply £15.00 per thirty days. New prospects or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers may entry BT Sport with a bunch of nice offers.

You possibly can watch the occasion with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing up to a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 169 in US

US followers can watch the fight live within the US through ESPN+.

The service prices $4.99 per thirty days or $49.99 per 12 months.