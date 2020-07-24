Robert Whittaker and Darren Till headline a packed UFC Fight Night 174 card, the final to happen on UFC Fight Island.

Former middleweight champion Whittaker will likely be decided to rebuild his inventory after a punishing defeat by Israel Adesanya final yr.

Englishman Till sit fifth within the middleweight rankings and can hope to claw his approach nearer to a title struggle if he can halt Whittaker on this one.

Elsewhere on the card, Maurico Rua and Antonio Rogerio Noguiera face off in a light-weight heavyweight conflict, whereas Alexander Gustafsson is again in motion in opposition to Fabricio Werdum.

BT Sport have full rights for the occasion dwell on their platforms this Saturday night, whereas ESPN+ will likely be displaying all of the motion dwell within the US.

Take a look at the complete UFC Fight Night 174 struggle card under for the occasion going down at 11pm (UK time) on Saturday 25th July 2020.

Within the UK? Watch UFC Fight Night on BT Sport

Within the US? Watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night 174 card

Fundamental card

Robert Whittaker v Darren Till – Middleweight

Maurício Rua v Antônio Rogério Nogueira – Gentle Heavyweight

Fabrício Werdum v Alexander Gustafsson – Heavyweight

Carla Esparza v Marina Rodriguez – Ladies’s Strawweight

Paul Craig v Gadzhimurad Antigulov – Gentle Heavyweight

Alex Oliveira v Peter Sobotta – Welterweight

Khamzat Chimaev v Rhys McKee – Welterweight

Preliminary Card

Francisco Trinaldo v Jai Herbert – Light-weight

Nicolas Dalby v Jesse Ronson – Welterweight

Tom Aspinall v Jake Collier – Heavyweight

Movsar Evloev v Mike Grundy – Featherweight

Tanner Boser v Raphael Pessoa – Heavyweight

Bethe Correia v Pannie Kianzad – Ladies’s Bantamweight

Ramazan Emeev v Niklas Stolze – Welterweight

Nathaniel Wooden v John Castañeda – Bantamweight

Take a look at the complete the way to watch UFC Fight Night 174 information.