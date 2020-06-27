UFC Fight Night is approaching with a pair of tantalising bouts main the billing in Las Vegas this weekend.

Dustin Poirier will face Dan Hooker in the principle occasion with each males aiming for a title shot within the close to future. This could possibly be their ticket to the highest.

Poirer has taken out greater than his justifiable share of large names with Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis all falling to him in the previous couple of years, however Khabib Nurmagomedov ended his streak in September 2019.

The previous interim UFC Light-weight Champion is but to return to the Octagon for the reason that defeat to Khabib.

Hooker doesn’t have the identical pedigree as his opponent, however the Quantity 5 ranked scrapper will see this as an enormous alternative to spice up his inventory.

Past Poirier v Hooker, Mike Perry and Mickey Gall will face off in one other thrilling struggle this weekend.

Take a look at the total UFC Fight Night struggle card beneath.

UFC Fight Night card

Predominant card

Dustin Poirier v Dan Hooker (Light-weight)

Mike Perry v Mickey Gall (Welterweight)

Brendan Allen v Kyle Daukaus (Middleweight)

Maurice Greene v Gian Villante (Heavyweight)

Sean Woodson v Kyle Nelson (Catchweight)

Preliminary Card

Luis Pena v Khama Worthy (Light-weight)

Philipe Lins v Tanner Boser (Heavyweight)

Takashi Sato v Ramiz Brahimaj (Welterweight)

Jordan Griffin v Youssef Zalal (Featherweight)

Kay Hansen v Jinh Yu Frey (Girls’s strawweight)

