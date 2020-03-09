UFC on TV: Watch and live stream every Fight Night and PPV in UK time

UFC is a rising pressure on the UK sports activities broadcasting scene with 1000’s tuning in for weekly bouts of Octagon motion.
Conor McGregor’s return to the game will solely enhance the attraction of the MMA occasions, and you’ll be able to catch every second live from the consolation of your front room.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete round-up on easy methods to watch UFC on TV in the UK – from weekly Fight Nights to predominant occasions and the most important PPV showdowns.
UFC on TV in 2020
Occasions and previews to be added/up to date all year long
UFC 248: Adesanya v Romero
Date: eighth March 2020
Time: 3:00am
UFC Fight Night 170: Lee v Oliveira
Date: 15th March 2020
Time: 00:00am
UFC Fight Night 171: Woodley v Edwards
Date: 21st March 2020
Time: 8:00pm
UFC Fight Night: Ngannou v Rozenstruik
Date: 28th March 2020
Time: 11:00pm
UFC Fight Night 172: Overeem v Harris
Date: 12th April 2020
Time: 3:00am
UFC 249: Khabib v Ferguson
Date: 19th April 2020
Time: 3:00am
UFC Fight Night 173: Smith v Teixeira
Date: 26th April 2020
Time: 1:00am
UFC Fight Night 174
Date: 2nd Might 2020
Time: 11:00pm
