UFC on TV: Watch and live stream every Fight Night and PPV in UK time

UFC is a rising pressure on the UK sports activities broadcasting scene with hundreds tuning in for weekly bouts of Octagon motion.

Conor McGregor’s return to the game will solely increase the enchantment of the MMA occasions, and you’ll be able to catch every second live from the consolation of your front room.

RadioTimes.com brings you the total round-up on find out how to watch UFC on TV in the UK – from weekly Fight Nights to fundamental occasions and the largest PPV showdowns.

UFC on TV in 2020

Occasions and previews to be added/up to date all year long

UFC Fight Night 170: Lee v Oliveira

Date: 15th March 2020

Time: 00:00am

UFC Fight Night 171: Woodley v Edwards

Date: 21st March 2020

Time: 8:00pm

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou v Rozenstruik

Date: 28th March 2020

Time: 11:00pm

UFC Fight Night 172: Overeem v Harris

Date: 12th April 2020

Time: 3:00am

UFC 249: Khabib v Ferguson

Date: 19th April 2020

Time: 3:00am

UFC Fight Night 173: Smith v Teixeira

Date: 26th April 2020

Time: 1:00am

UFC Fight Night 174

Date: 2nd Might 2020

Time: 11:00pm