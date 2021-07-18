UFC’s Jorge Masvidal Calls Colin Kaepernick Coward Over Fidel Castro T-shirt

UFC big name Jorge Masvidal known as Colin Kaepernick a “coward” on social media on Friday.

Masvidal commented on a submit from Turning Level USA by the use of his Instagram Tales. The submit confirmed Kaepernick from 2016 dressed in a Fidel Castro blouse adjoining to an image of the protests in Cuba.

“Know ur historical past and info cowards like this idiot must be despatched to reside in Cuba see what they are saying after an afternoon there,” he wrote.

Kaepernick was once criticized for dressed in the blouse. He mentioned on the time he agreed to Castro’s “funding in schooling” and “funding in common well being care.”

“I consider the funding in schooling,” the previous NFL quarterback mentioned on the time, by the use of Sports activities Illustrated. “I additionally consider the funding in unfastened common well being care in addition to the involvement in serving to finish apartheid in South Africa. …I’d hope that everyone consents the ones issues are excellent issues. And looking to push the false narrative that I used to be a supporter of the oppressive issues that he did isn’t true.

“Something that Fidel Castro did do is they’ve the absolute best literacy charge as a result of they make investments extra of their schooling gadget than they do of their jail gadget. Which we don’t do right here, although we’re absolutely in a position to doing that.”

Masvidal shed some gentle on his circle of relatives’s historical past escaping from the Cuban regime. He described the Cuban govt as a “killing gadget.”

“My father escaped Cuba when he was once 14 years outdated,” Masvidal mentioned in a video. “And I’ve most effective heard the horror tales since I may just procedure ideas of ways s— this communist regime, killing gadget is. So I simply wish to shed some gentle on Cuba – giant SOS sign for them.

“This oppression has been occurring for 61 years. It’s now not simply as a result of the pandemic, or it’s now not simply because they ran out of medication, as a result of they’ve been out of medication, they’ve been out of sources and meals. As a result of the corrupt govt, the extraordinary corruption over there the place just a few on the best devour and everyone else has to undergo – the ones days have to return to an finish.”

He known as for the sector to rally in the back of Cuba. He believes it’s everybody’s activity to position the phrase in the market about “those corrupt governments.”

Masvidal, who has a profession 35-15 document, maximum not too long ago fought UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, however he suffered defeat after he was once knocked out in the second one spherical.