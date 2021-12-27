UFL, the free soccer game that seeks to compete against eFootball and FIFA, sets a date to see its first gameplay

Not many details have been given about the title, but its creators want to change the digital football landscape.

In an ecosystem where football is controlled by FIFA and eFootball, players have started asking for one more proposal fresh and renewed. This could be UFL, a game dedicated to the beautiful game that has its intentions very clear: alter EA and Konami’s dominance with a new contender. And what does this new proposal offer? An experience free where the skill of the players prevails over economic add-ons.

UFL will present its first gameplay on January 27, 2022So far, UFL has only presented us with a trailer of just over 30 seconds with many promises. And, now that he has managed to capture the attention of the football community with his ideas, he continues the journey by showing his gameplay. If you want to attend this moment, UFL invites you to view this preview on January 27, 2022 by rebroadcasting on channels that have not yet been specified.

The importance of this moment must be taken into account, as it can result in a general interest or the forgetting of the whole project. After all, the trailers only raise expectations before the arrival of a gameplay, which presents the mechanics of the title and the limits to which it is willing to reach. Therefore, a good gameplay ensures reservations between the players, while a progress full of errors and inconsistencies could lead the experience to a widespread abandonment.

If you do not know this proposal, remember that in 3DJuegos we have summarized everything we know about the game in a special article. In this way, we give you the opportunity to do your homework before watching the first UFL gameplay, although you always have the option to save yourself any kind of gutting and view the progress with the biggest surprise possible.

More about: UFL, Gameplay and Direct.