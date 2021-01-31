Ugandan footballer surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s record jump of more than 2.5 meters

The record goals of Bevis Mugabi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In December 2019 Cristiano Ronaldo scored an impressive goal in the 2-1 win of the Juventus ante la Sampdoria, by reaching a height of 2.56 meters in his jump before heading the ball, that is, he managed to detach 71 centimeters from the ground. Although his brand seemed unbeatable, this week it was forgotten.

Is that Proof of Mugabi, a 25-year-old Ugandan who plays in the Motherwell scored this Thursday the goal that gave his team the victory over Ross County for the Premiership from Scotland, second division, and managed, without realizing it, jump higher than the Portuguese star.

According to information published by the Scottish team, eThe 1.87 meter tall defender reached 2.62 meters, that is, he rose 75 centimeters. In this way, that famous jump by Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer be part of the record book, but its place will be taken by Mugabi.

“It’s official. Bevis Mugabi jumped higher than Cristiano Ronaldo for his winning goal “The club wrote on its Twitter account along with an infographic comparing the jump of both players. It remains to be seen now if the Ugandan was a mere coincidence or if he trained like the Portuguese to achieve such height and become an aerial threat to his rivals.

The jump of Bevis Mugabi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo’s

It is important to note that the Juventus striker always works to improve these types of aspects. In 2014, after a goal that marked Levante by jumping higher than the two centrals, doctor José González, who is dedicated to caring for professional soccer players, explained in dialogue with ABC how he does to “fly”: “Jumping can be trained and Cristiano does it with strength, flexibility and plyometric exercises, which are explosive jobs in a short space of time to increase power, speed and aerodynamic coordination. But to head at that height there has to be genetics ”.

“Did I really get to 2.56 meters? I didn’t know (…) It was a good goal and I am pleased to have helped my team with three more points “, the figure of the Italian team had declared as soon as the match with Sampdoria ended in 2019. We will have to wait now to see what he says about the jump of Mugabi and if he will intern to overcome it.

For his part, the 25-year-old defender was born in England, but decided to adopt Ugandan nationality by his parents and has represented the country 10 times. He trained at Fulham from where he was sold to Southampton in 2011, but was never able to make his debut there, instead he did so at Yeovil Town in the League Two, fourth division. He was there until 2019, when he moved to Scotland and joined Motherwell, where he has already scored two goals.

