Swipe at lawmakers as cross judgement on says finest ‘undemocratic and authoritarian regimes’ search to ban peaceful protests

Government fighters and human rights activists have welcomed a name by Uganda’s constitutional courtroom to overturn legislation that gave police “supernatural powers” to stop public gatherings and protests.

“It’s simply in undemocratic and authoritarian regimes that peaceful protests and public gatherings of a political nature aren’t tolerated,” talked about Justice Cheborion Barishaki in a ruling on Thursday.

Proceed learning…

