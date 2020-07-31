UGC final year exams: aj in sc said- ‘Continue preparing for student exam, now hearing on August 10

new Delhi: Supreme Court adjourns hearing on petitions challenging the University Grants Commission (UGC) July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of the final semester examination in view of the COVID-19 epidemic is. Also Read – COVID-19 Global Updates: Corona Cases Over 1.72 Crore in World, 6.72 Lakh People Died

During the Kovid-19 pandemic, petitions were filed by the Shiv Sena youth unit ‘Yuva Sena’ and many other institutions and individuals challenging the six July directive to all universities and colleges to conduct final year examinations by 30 September. Also Read – Bihar govt imposes cavity in SC against Riya, says- Mumbai Police is not cooperating

The Supreme Court challenged the University Grants Commission (UGC) Circular of July 6 and # COVID19 In view of the epidemic, the hearing on the petition seeking cancellation of the final semester was postponed to 10 August. pic.twitter.com/pRsM0EL7ji Also Read – Youths set example, perform funeral of unclaimed dead bodies of Kovid-19 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 31, 2020

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that in the case of conducting final year trials in universities and colleges across the country related to UGC by September 30, no one should live in the belief that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, hence the Supreme The court has stopped the examination. Students should continue preparing for their studies. “

In the Supreme Court hearing on Friday, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that many universities do not have the necessary facility for online examination. The Supreme Court said that there is also an option for offline. On this, the lawyer said that but many people will not be able to take offline examination due to local conditions or illness. Giving them the option to take the exam later will lead to further confusion. The court said on this, but it seems to be in the interest of the students. in this matter

The Supreme Court has asked to keep a copy of the decision taken by the State Disaster Management Committee in Maharashtra on the record and has fixed the next hearing on 10 August.

Explain that the University Grants Commission has justified the decision of conducting final year and final semester examinations in the end of September and told the Supreme Court on Thursday that this has been done to save the academic future of students across the country.

The UGC has filed a 50-page affidavit in the court on petitions challenging the July 6 notification for conducting final year examinations. It said that in June this year, in view of the state of Kovid-19 epidemic, it requested the expert committee to reconsider the guidelines of April 29. In April guidelines, universities and educational institutions were asked to conduct final year examinations in July 2020.

Examinations were recommended for the end of September 2020

According to the UGC, the expert committee did the same and in its report had recommended to conduct semester and final year examinations by offline, online or mixed process at the end of September 2020. According to the affidavit, the report of the expert committee was discussed and approved by the UGC in the July 6 meeting. Shortly thereafter, changed guidelines regarding final year examinations keeping in mind the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Many petitions filed against UGC

Petitions were filed by Shiv Sena youth unit ‘Yuva Sena’ and several other institutions and individuals challenging the six July directive to all universities and colleges to conduct final year examinations by 30 September during the Kovid-19 epidemic. In these petitions, it has been requested to instruct the concerned authorities that the final year examinations should not be conducted in view of the prevailing situation and the results should be declared on the basis of past performance or internal assessment of the students.

Mention of the troubles of millions of students due to floods in Bihar and Assam

A number of issues have been raised in these petitions, including the problems of lakhs of students due to floods in Bihar and Assam and the decision of many states to cancel examinations of state universities due to Kovid-19 epidemic. The court had on July 27 directed the Center and University Grants Commission to file their reply in the matter. The case was listed for hearing on 31 July.