UGC NET Admit Card 2020: Admit Card can be issued at any time, download this way

UGC NET Admit Card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET Admit Card. After the release of the admit card, the candidates can go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in and download their admit card. This exam will be conducted between 16-18 September and 21-25 September. However, it will be mandatory for everyone to follow the rules of Kovid 19 during this period. Please tell that this examination was first to be held in the month of June but due to the corona epidemic, the exam date was postponed. Also Read – Pan Card Importance: PAN number is mandatory in these places, if not deposited, then financial work will be hindered

How to download admit card? Also Read – Pan Card Importance: Know which places you have to provide PAN number is mandatory, otherwise your financial work will stop

1- First of all, you have to go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Also Read – CLAT 2020: CLAT exam date fixed, exam will be through online, these rules have to be followed

2- After this, a bold link with a View Admit Card will appear in front of you. Click on it.

3- Now you will open a new window in front of which you will have to sign in.

4- After this, you will be asked for your application number, date of birth and captcha code. Fill it up

5- Now the admit card will open in front of you. Print it or download it.

Please tell that it is mandatory for the candidates who appear in the examination, not only the admit card, but also the photo, identity card like- PAN card, Aadhar card, Driving license, Voter card, Ration card etc. However, during this time it will be mandatory to follow the guidelines issued in view of the corona epidemic at the examination centers.