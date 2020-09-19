UGC NET Admit Card 2020 Released: NTA released UGC NET admit card, download from this direct link

UGC NET Admit Card 2020 Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). Candidates can download their admit card (UGC NET Admit Card 2020) through the official website nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held from 24, 25, 29 September to 1, 9, 17, 21 to 23 October and 5 November. UGC NET Admit Card 2020 has been issued for the examination to be held on 24 September and 25 September and the admit card for the remaining examinations will be issued according to the official information. Also Read – JNU Entrance Exam 2020 Dates: Announcement of JNU Entrance Exam dates, know here when and how the exam will be done

This exam will be conducted in Computer Based Examination (CBT) which will consist of two papers. Both the papers will have objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no gap between the papers. This will be a three-hour test in which students will be asked 200 questions. The first part of the exam will have 50 questions for 100 marks and the second will have 100 questions of 200 marks. Candidates will have to get minimum 40 percent marks to clear the test, 35 percent marks for reserved category candidates. Only the top 6 percent of the eligible candidates will be declared passed. Those who pass the exam are eligible for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Also Read – Several parties, including DMK, demanded cancellation of ‘NEET Exam 2020’, party leaders protest in Parliament

NET is an aptitude test for employment as a teaching faculty. The examination was earlier conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Two results are released after the exam. Those making it through JRF get additional fellowships for research, while those who clear the net are eligible for lecturership jobs. Also Read – NEET Exam Guidelines 2020: What will be the dress code for NEET exam? Permission to be taken to the examination center, read full details

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website ntanet.nic.in.

Click on the link on the homepage where UGC NET Admit Card 2020 is written.

You will be sent to a new page.

Login using the registration number.

The admit card will appear.

Download and print out for further reference.