UGC NET Result 2020: NTA released UGC NET result, get full information here

UGC NET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Result. Candidates can check their result and cutoff by knowing the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. In this examination, 156882 of General category, 47161 of General EWS, 192434 of OBC, 88914 of SC, 7505 of PWD i.e. total 526707 candidates have passed from different categories. Also Read – JEE Mains 2021 Exam: Examination to be held in February? Expected dates, syllabus and preparation tips, learn everything

It is worth noting that this examination was conducted between 24 September and 13 November. Its final answer key was released on 30 November. A total of 8,60,976 candidates had registered in this examination. However, only 5,26,707 candidates have passed. Although these examinations were to be conducted much earlier, but keeping in view the epidemic, the dates of the examination were changed and the examination was conducted between 24 September to 13 November. Also Read – JEE Main 2021 Exam Updates: JEE Main 2021 exams may be re-scheduled, now exams may be held this month, know the latest updates

Explain that UGD NET is organized for the eligibility of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professors in universities and colleges. This exam is conducted on the basis of half yearly i.e. once a year. Candidates up to 28 years of age can apply in this examination. Also Read – CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2020 Released: NTA released CSIR UGC NET 2020 admit card, here is the direct link to download