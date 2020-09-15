UGC NET: UGC NET exams to be held after September 23, know when JRF and SRF exam

new Delhi: The National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the UGC NET exam after September 23, keeping in mind the situation arising out of the corona virus. On Monday, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, has issued an order regarding this. Issuing this order, Dr. Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director of National Testing Agency said, “Many examinations including ICAR, Junior Research Fellowship, Senior Research Fellowship are to be held on different dates between September 16 to 23. Also Read – UGC NET Exam: Application Correction Window will be open till this time, improve exam form

In view of this, it has been decided to conduct UGC NET examinations from 24 September. There are many students who have registered themselves to appear in other examinations along with UGC NET. Seeing the convenience of these students, the examinations of UGC NET have been extended further. " Dr. Sadhana Parashar said, "Currently, the dates for subject wise examinations for UGC NET have not been announced yet. Subject wise dates will be announced soon. "

Earlier, in view of the appeals made by the students and the difficult situation arising due to the corona virus, the National Testing Agency put forward the last date for submission of online applications for various examinations. The date of application for entrance examinations, IGNOU PhD, MBA, UGC NET, Post Graduation Program of Ministry of AYUSH, Joint UGC NET and ICAR Entrance Exams taken by Jawaharlal Nehru University were also extended.

The first date to apply for entrance examinations for the courses of PhD, MBA, UGC NET etc. including Jawaharlal Nehru University was 30 April. Due to the Corona crisis spread throughout the country, it has to be postponed again and again. In all, till now, the time of application in these entrance examinations has been postponed for more than 2 months. This step has been taken so that all students can apply for these exams with ease and accessibility.