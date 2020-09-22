UGC released academic calendar for first year students, see all important dates here

UGC Revised Academic Calendar Releases: Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started in the country amid Corona crisis. In order to reduce the spread of corona virus epidemic, lockdown was announced in the last March. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock in a phased manner continues. In this episode, from September 21 to the students of 9th to 12th school has also been allowed by the Central Government. However, for this, they have to take permission from their parents in writing. Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: Education Minister said- new education policy will play a role in the progress of the nation, its wave will reach every corner

Now the University Grants Commission i.e. UGC has approved the revised academic calendar of Under Graduation First Year (Under-Graduate) and Post Graduation First Year (Post-Graduate) and related guidelines. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also informed about this by tweeting.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21. Suggested calendar👇 pic.twitter.com/JPYNhiWb0k – Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 22, 2020

The Education Minister tweeted, ‘In view of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Commission has accepted the committee’s report. UGC guidelines have been approved on the academic calendar of UG-PG Courses First Year in the session 2020-21. ‘

According to the new guidelines, the new session (2020-21) for undergraduate first year (under-graduate) students will start from 1 November. That is, classes of first year students will start from November 1.

Apart from this, the UGC has also told all the universities that the entire process of admission should be done by 31 October. The examinations will be held between 8 March 2021 to 26 March 2021. Explain that after the recommendations of the expert committee, the dates of new sessions and examinations have been fixed.

To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions / migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case .#UGCGuidelines – Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 22, 2020

The education minister has said about the fee refund, ‘Due to the lockdown and related reasons, to reduce the financial crisis faced by the parents, the entire fees will be refunded on the cancellation of admission and migration of students. ‘Please tell that earlier UGC released the academic calendar in the month of April, in which the new academic session for the first year students had been started from September 1.