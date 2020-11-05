UGC released guidelines for reopening university, college, students can study online

new Delhi: The UGC has issued new guidelines to reopen universities and colleges after a lockdown of about 7 months in higher educational institutions across the country. However, no institution should have a presence of more than 50 percent of the total students. Online classes will continue for all programs except Science Technology and Research. Also Read – Schools & Reopening: Schools and colleges will soon open with SOP in this state, ongoing preparation

According to the new guidelines by the UGC, if the students want, they can study online by staying at home rather than attending classes. A limited number of hostels can be opened. No more than one student can be allowed to stay in hostel rooms. Also Read – Coronavirus in America: Coronas risk rises again in US, about 45 percent cases increase in two weeks

Before reopening any educational campus, it should be ensured whether the concerned central or state government has declared that area safe for opening educational institutions. Also Read – Covid-19 India Updates: Corona’s graph rises again, more than 50 thousand new cases in 24 hours, worst condition of these two states

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “The Ministry of Education is coping with these challenges. The UGC has prepared new guidelines to reopen its premises keeping in mind the better resolution and all the options. These guidelines have also been approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs. “

In view of the spread of Kovid-19, the State and Union Territory Governments have also been consulted to open universities and colleges outside the Containment Zone.

– Educational institutions can be opened across the country in a systematic manner after consultation with the governments of the state, union territory.

– It will be mandatory to follow UGC guidelines to open educational institutions

– Important things as per the important decision under the guidelines of UGC: –

– To open centrally funded higher education institutions, first the head of the institution will have to satisfy himself

– All institution heads have been given permission to take decisions to open classes.

– Classes will be conducted in all higher educational institutions as per the decision of the state and union territories.

– All other higher educational institutions like state universities, private universities, even universities and colleges

State Governments and Union Territories will have the right to take decisions.

– Social distancing and masking will be mandatory

– Universities and colleges to open campus in a phased manner using various protective measures.

Can plan

– Administrative offices, research laboratories and libraries etc. in the plan to open universities and colleges.

Can be included.

– Necessary steps have been taken for research

– Postgraduate students can be involved in science-technology and research, because the number of people doing research

Is comparatively less

– Social distancing and preventive measures can be easily implemented in these institutions.

– Education is directly related to employment, so final year students also have to head the institute for academic work and placement.

Can be allowed to join as per the decision of.

– Institutions should have a plan for international students, which is international travel restrictions or visa problems

Could not attend the course due to