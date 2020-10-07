UGC released the list of 24 fake universities of the country, see here, the most in Delhi

State-wise List of fake Universities as on October, 2020: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced 24 “self-proclaimed, unrecognized institutions” in the country and termed them as fake. Most of these institutes are running in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Also Read – Kejriwal to tell the world about environmental changes in Delhi, will address 1 thousand mayors of the world

UGC Secretary Rajneesh Jain said, “Students and people are informed that there are currently 24 self-styled non-accredited institutions in the country which are operating contrary to the UGC Act, which are labeled as fake universities and any It is not right to grant degrees. ” Of these, eight universities are operating in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Delhi and two each in Odisha and West Bengal. There are fake universities each in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra. Also Read – Relief will be found! Straw will not be burnt in Delhi, fertilizer will be made by burning in the field; Know how

The UGC declared 24 universities in the country as ‘fake’, most of them from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi. You can see the state-wise list of fake universities (list of fake universities in Hindi) till October 2020. Also Read – Another child of Hathras was raped: the cousin was raped, the girl died during treatment

Delhi

1 Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.

2 United Nations University, Delhi.

3. Vocational University, Delhi.

4. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8 J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008.

5. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

6. Vishwakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rojgar Sewa Sadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, OP. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033

7. Adhyatma Vishwa Vidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Karnataka

8. Badganvi Government World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka.

Kerala

9. St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala.

Maharashtra

10. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

West Bengal

11. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolpatta.

12. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road, Buildtech Sarai, 2nd Floor, Thakurpur, Kolkata – 700063

Uttar Pradesh

13. Varanasi Sanskrit Vishwa Vidyalaya, Varanasi (U.P.) Jagatpuri, Delhi.

14. Mahila Gram Vidyapeeth / Vishwa Vidyalaya, (Women’s University) Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

15. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapeeth, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

16. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achoul, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

18. Uttar Pradesh University, Kosi Kalan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

19. Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan University, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

20. Indraprastha Education Council, Institutional Area, Khoda, Makanpur, Noida Phase-II, Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha

21. Nabhabharat Education Council, Anupapurna Bhawan, Plot No. 242, Pani Tanki Road, Shaktinagar, Rourkela-769014.

22. North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, Odisha.

Puducherry

23. Shri Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, S.No. 186, Thilsapet, Vazuthvoor Road, Puducherry-605009

Andra Pradesh

14. Another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, # 32 -32 -2003, New Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. Fit no. 301, Grace Villa Apartment 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002