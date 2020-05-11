Uh, Anthony Hopkins Joined Tik Tok To Challenge Sylvester Stallone To A Dance Battle

Go away a Remark
Octogenarian Anthony Hopkins is likely one of the many celebrities flocking to common social media platform TikTok. The person joined over the weekend in order that he might dance round and reside his finest life – oh and problem Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to a dance problem with a bit assist from Drake’s music.
It’s the form of transfer I suppose shouldn’t be shocking, however nonetheless triggered me to go ‘Uh” as quickly as I noticed the video. I imply it makes complete sense Anthony Hopkins would have some clean dance strikes. I simply guess I by no means considered the person as a Drake sort of man.
I don’t know what satisfied Anthony Hopkins to affix TikTok, however no matter that is, it’s working for me and I actually, actually can’t wait to see if Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger be part of the enjoyable. The latter two actors have additionally been lively in quarantine. Nevertheless, whereas Stallone’s been busy answering loads of fan questions, Arnold Schwarzenegger has gotten into the spirit of constructing content material that can amuse individuals, very similar to the video above.
I suppose what I’m saying is “The Tootsie Slide” wouldn’t be so off model for the previous Governator, whom Anthony Hopkins shouts out in his first TikTok video ever. He additionally sends a nod to Arnold’s pal Lulu, the pet donkey within the family, suggesting Hopkins has been taking note of his pal’s shenanigans on-line.
I’m unsure what impressed him make his first publish a dance to Drake, however plenty of celebrities have been as much as bizarre stuff as they determine the best way to self-promote (or fill time) throughout this era of downtime the leisure trade has been in.
A few of this has been nice, from Josh Gad’s Goonies or Mike Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters watch events to celebrities like Dwayne Johnson or Sly Stallone himself answering questions on their lives and work on-line.
Different celebrities haven’t dealt with the entire isolation factor so properly.
The Web is ceaselessly, individuals, so if you’re an individual dancing to Drake in entrance of thousands and thousands, you higher be ready to personal it for a very long time. You by no means know which of those clips shall be viral and remembered over the lengthy haul. Though it appears as if Sylvester Stallone has a while on his palms, so possibly he’ll give a dance problem a go.
In the meantime, there’s a hope the leisure trade will begin to open again up in a short time, so Anthony Hopkins will be capable of get again to supporting upcoming initiatives like The Father and The Viruoso. That additionally means if Sly Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger need to get on the Drake dancing prepare, they higher do it quick.
