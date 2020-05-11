Uh, Anthony Hopkins Joined TikTok To Challenge Sylvester Stallone To A Dance Battle

Go away a Remark
Octogenarian Anthony Hopkins is likely one of the many celebrities flocking to fashionable social media platform TikTok. The person joined over the weekend in order that he may dance round and stay his greatest life – oh and problem Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to a dance problem with slightly assist from Drake’s music.
It’s the type of transfer I assume shouldn’t be shocking, however nonetheless triggered me to go ‘Uh” as quickly as I noticed the video. I imply it makes whole sense Anthony Hopkins would have some clean dance strikes. I simply guess I by no means considered the person as a Drake type of man.
I do not know what satisfied Anthony Hopkins to affix TikTok, however no matter that is, it’s working for me and I actually, actually can’t wait to see if Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger be part of the enjoyable. The latter two actors have additionally been lively in quarantine. Nonetheless, whereas Stallone’s been busy answering loads of fan questions, Arnold Schwarzenegger has gotten into the spirit of creating content material that may amuse individuals, very like the video above.
I assume what I’m saying is “The Tootsie Slide” wouldn’t be so off model for the previous Governator, whom Anthony Hopkins shouts out in his first TikTok video ever. He additionally sends a nod to Arnold’s pal Lulu, the pet donkey within the family, suggesting Hopkins has been listening to his pal’s shenanigans on-line.
I’m undecided what impressed him make his first publish a dance to Drake, however plenty of celebrities have been as much as bizarre stuff as they determine the right way to self-promote (or fill time) throughout this era of downtime the leisure business has been in.
A few of this has been nice, from Josh Gad’s Goonies or Mike Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters watch events to celebrities like Dwayne Johnson or Sly Stallone himself answering questions on their lives and work on-line.
Different celebrities haven’t dealt with the entire isolation factor so effectively.
The Web is endlessly, individuals, so in case you are an individual dancing to Drake in entrance of tens of millions, you higher be ready to personal it for a very long time. You by no means know which of those clips will probably be viral and remembered over the lengthy haul. Though it appears as if Sylvester Stallone has a while on his palms, so perhaps he’ll give a dance problem a go.
In the meantime, there’s a hope the leisure business will begin to open again up in a short time, so Anthony Hopkins will be capable of get again to supporting upcoming initiatives like The Father and The Viruoso. That additionally means if Sly Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger need to get on the Drake dancing prepare, they higher do it quick.
Add Comment