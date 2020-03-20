Uh Oh, NCIS Is Putting Some Characters In Danger As Hostages In New Images

Go away a Remark
NCIS might have shut down manufacturing prematurely on Season 17, however there are some episodes that also have not aired but, and considered one of them goes to place Kasie and Jimmy in some very actual hazard. In “Blarney,” airing on March 31, the colleagues will wind up in a sticky state of affairs seemingly unconnected to their work at NCIS.
“Blarney” will see Kasie and Jimmy held hostage in a diner after a jewellery story theft goes unsuitable, they usually’ll should attempt to preserve the opposite clients protected. Though there are nonetheless a few weeks earlier than “Blarney” hits the airwaves, CBS has launched photographs from the episode, they usually reveal a few of Kasie and Jimmy’s journey.
Let’s begin with what needs to be the start and attempt to observe what occurs all through the episode on March 31.
Jimmy and Kasie apparently cannot even exit for breakfast with out winding up in peril! So as to add insult to damage, their plates counsel that the unhealthy guys begin making hassle earlier than they even have the possibility to dig into their breakfasts. They will not have any pancakes to gas their heroic efforts within the diner! Season 17 has been a doozy for them.
In all seriousness, it is in all probability protected to say that the boys sitting behind Jimmy are the jewellery thieves. Based mostly on all of the shamrocks, Kasie’s inexperienced bandana, and the title of the episode, I feel it is also protected to say that “Blarney” is ready on or round St. Patrick’s Day. They actually might have used some luck!
The state of affairs will clearly escalate, as this subsequent picture exhibits each Kasie and Jimmy on the ground whereas the armed unhealthy guys stand over them. Kasie appears fairly alarmed, however the excellent news is that it does not seem like the thieves compelled them down on their knees to execute them. They’re in all probability down there for one more purpose.
That different purpose presents itself within the subsequent picture, and it does not look good for Kasie and Jimmy. Have a look!
Any individual is both grievously injured and Jimmy and Kasie are probably the most certified folks there to attempt to present care or anyone may be very lifeless they usually’re working the physique. I am inclined to suppose that is an injured particular person and Jimmy is making an attempt a process with some insufficient instruments.
Kasie appears like extra of an observer than a participant, and I am questioning in the event that they revealed who they’re and the company they work for to the thieves, or if they only volunteered their companies to take care of anyone who wants assist. One other image means that no matter occurs, the unhealthy guys will see Kasie as a priceless hostage:
This ultimate picture appears like one of many jewellery thieves is venturing exterior, doubtlessly to achieve some type of getaway automobile. Admittedly, I am basing that on just about each different TV hostage state of affairs I’ve seen over time, so it might be one thing completely completely different. Nonetheless, Kasie appears to be the person’s insurance coverage coverage, as he has his gun pressed up towards her again.
Did he select her as his hostage as a result of he is aware of she’s NCIS and legislation enforcement is very unlikely to danger her life, or simply as a result of she’s one of many a number of hostages? Discover out when NCIS airs “Blarney” on Tuesday, March 31 at eight p.m. ET on CBS. Quite a lot of often scheduled programming will seemingly be interrupted within the coming weeks because of the coronavirus halting manufacturing, so take a look at our 2020 Netflix premiere schedule for some streaming choices.
