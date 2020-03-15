Uh, Really? Fantastic Beasts 3 Is Still Expected To Start Filming Next Week

Up till simply at present, Warner Bros. gave the impression to be sticking with its filming schedule for many motion pictures, together with The Batman. However then even Robert Pattinson’s film moved … so I am ready for the magical mischief to apparate WB’s Fantastic Beasts 3 filming to a different date. Except they cannot with out transferring the discharge date? In any case, Ezra Miller supposedly has The Flash film to make after this, and Johnny Depp has his lawsuits, amongst different issues. All the forged is busy. However that is additionally the case for many different motion pictures.