Uhm Ji Won And Park Ha Sun Are Polar Opposites In “Birthcare Heart”

Park Ha Sun and Uhm Ji Won gave a brand new have a look at their characters in tvN’s upcoming drama “Birthcare Heart.”

The drama “Birthcare Heart” will likely be an eight-part noir collection following Hyun Jin (Uhm Ji Won) as she adapts to life as a brand new mother. Though she is the youngest govt at her firm, she is the oldest mother on the postpartum care heart the place she’s staying. She went by way of a tough time giving start and now faces having to develop into her new position as a mother whereas interacting with the man moms on the heart. The drama is anticipated to depict all issues associated to childbirth in a frank and refreshing method whereas showcasing a wide range of genres from comedy to thriller.

Newly launched stills spotlight the completely different experiences Hyun Jin and Cho Eun Jung (Park Ha Sun) have at Serenity, a postpartum care heart. First, Hyun Jin is the youngest govt director at her firm due to attaining speedy promotions. However at “Serenity,” she has taken on the title of being the oldest—and latest—mother. Regardless of her age, that is the primary time she has skilled motherhood. Her discomfort and concern is obvious within the nonetheless. Since it’s her first try at the whole lot motherhood has to supply, she seems to be discouraged.

Nonetheless, in a second nonetheless, her dedication exhibits by way of. With a breastfeeding pillow in hand, she seems to be at her child resting within the neonatal room. Her maternal love emanates by way of the picture and warms hearts. Postpartum care facilities are purported to be a spot that gives restoration and luxury to its moms. Though Hyun Jin doesn’t appear to be having fun with all of the perks as of but, the story is anticipated to indicate how she grows into her new position and will get used to her environment.

Then again, Eun Jung radiates her queen bee vitality and takes cost of the dynamics at Serenity. Her calm and picked up perspective comes from being an skilled mother, having simply given start to her third youngster by way of pure childbirth. Not solely is she a veteran on the subject of all issues associated to being a mother, however she can also be a social media influencer that makes a speciality of this area. With all issues thought-about, she rapidly stepped as much as be the queen bee among the many mothers at Serenity.

In her picture, she stands on the forefront of the group of moms with a proud expression. In one other, she smiles brighter than anybody else. Each photographs provide a glimpse of her extraordinary charisma. It’s obvious that Hyun Jin, a novice mom, and Eun Jung, a veteran mom, are polar opposites. How their relationship will develop will likely be an fascinating issue to look out for within the collection. On high of that, this would be the first time the 2 actresses work collectively on display. Their anticipated chemistry and synergy are another excuse to sit up for “Birthcare Heart.”

tvN’s new Monday Tuesday drama “Birthcare Heart” will premiere at 9 p.m. on November 2, following “Report of Youth.”

Watch Uhm Ji Won in “Spring Turns to Spring” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)