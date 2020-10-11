Uhm Jung Hwa Gets Emotional As Refund Expedition Records Their Debut Track On “How Do You Play?”

On October 10, MBC’s “How Do You Play?” confirmed viewers the method of Refund Expedition recording their debut monitor, “Don’t Contact Me.”

Within the episode, supervisor Kim Ji Sub (Kim Jong Min) was despatched to select up Chun Okay (Lee Hyori) from the airport after she flew up from her residence on Jeju Island. Kim Jong Min and Lee Hyori are the identical age and have each been lively of their careers for 20 years.

Lee Hyori requested, “Do you keep in mind the primary time we met?” Kim Jong Min mentioned, “I don’t keep in mind the primary time, however I keep in mind as soon as in Australia, we completed rehearsals and I used to be consuming alone at a restaurant. You will need to have felt pity for me since you referred to as me over and mentioned, ‘Let’s rink collectively.’ You care for the weak and combat with the robust.”

Lee Hyori mentioned, “I at all times suppose that I shouldn’t lose to the robust. It’s an issue. I don’t know why I act that manner in direction of the printed executives or the commercial firm executives.” Kim Jong Min mentioned, “I can’t win in any respect. I don’t have any ideas of successful. If somebody curses at Shinji? She responds much more strongly. I’ve to be there to carry her again. If somebody hits me at the back of my head and says they don’t like me? I’ll get offended, however I’ll simply go. If I keep there, I’ll most likely simply get hit some extra.” Lee Hyori mentioned admiringly, “There’s lots I may study from you.”

About why they weren’t shut whereas they have been on the peak of their careers, Kim Jong Min mentioned, “You have been a part of the 79 membership. They have been all essential vocalists and stars. I wished to be in that membership, however I assumed I’d look pathetic there, so I couldn’t be a part of them.”

Additionally within the episode, Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) remembered Man Okay (Uhm Jung Hwa)’s request for a vocal coach and referred to as within the well-known vocal coach Noh Younger Joo.

Uhm Jung Hwa underwent an operation for thyroid most cancers in 2010, which put her singing profession on maintain for a number of years. She mentioned, “The nerves in my left vocal cords grew to become numb. The vocal cords gained’t stick collectively and maintain coming aside. Air retains slipping by way of. I assumed I’d go loopy as a result of my voice wasn’t popping out the way in which I wished. I assumed it was the finish for me.”

Noh Younger Joo mentioned encouragingly, “Something can enhance with coaching. Don’t fear.” Uhm Jung Hwa mentioned tearfully, “Once I realized I couldn’t sing, I wished to sing greater than something.” As the trainer took her by way of warmups, Uhm Jung Hwa succeeded in pulling off a word that had been out of her attain for years. She began to cry and mentioned, “I’m sorry. I really feel so embarrassed. I feel that I didn’t look exhausting sufficient for the way I may enhance. I may solely take into consideration how my voice wouldn’t work in addition to earlier than, so I saved getting caught in that rut. I really feel so embarrassed about that now that [I cried].”

The 4 members of Refund Expedition then met to file within the studio collectively. Lee Hyori was not assured about singing excessive notes, which additionally made Uhm Jung Hwa lose confidence in herself. Yoo Jae Suk referred to as Noh Younger Joo for an emergency session, and the vocal coach helped Uhm Jung Hwa turn into extra steady. Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “I acquired goosebumps as a result of I may hear the way in which you used to sing.”

Lee Hyori additionally acquired some teaching from the vocal coach, who instructed her, “Your vocal cords are wholesome, however since you’ve gotten into the behavior of talking in a low voice, the cords haven’t developed.” She started to follow talking in a better tone so as to have the ability to hit excessive notes, although she joked, “I don’t know what’s going to occur to my ‘Chun Okay’ character if I converse so excessive.”

Sil Bi (MAMAMOO’s Hwasa) impressed everybody along with her vocal abilities when it was her flip to file, ending her half inside 20 minutes and incomes a standing ovation. She additionally accomplished her recording herself whereas Rado and Yoo Jae Suk and the opposite manufacturing employees have been consuming.

Eun Bi (Jessi), who often assumes a troublesome character on selection reveals, was visibly nervous when she entered the studio. As her temper fluctuated, producer Rado mentioned, “I can’t appear to focus due to her ups and downs. Stress.” Nevertheless, he by accident mentioned this whereas Jessi may hear, making her flare up in mock anger. Yoo Jae Suk helped her settle down, which led to her giving it her all in recording.

“Don’t Contact Me” was launched on October 10 at 6 p.m. KST. All proceeds shall be donated to charity.

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)