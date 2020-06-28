Uhm Jung Hwa Says She’s Ready To Join Lee Hyori’s Dream Girl Group + Jessi And Lee Hyori Respond

It seems like Lee Hyori is one step nearer to creating her dream lady group a actuality!

On final week’s episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?“, Lee Hyori revealed that she wished to type a woman group with Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and legendary singer Uhm Jung Hwa.

On June 27, Uhm Jung Hwa responded to the shoutout with enthusiasm, taking to Instagram to share her pleasure in regards to the highly effective lineup of feminine artists.

Posting a clip of Lee Hyori from the present, Uhm Jung Hwa wrote, “I applaud this mixture!!! Ought to I begin getting ready? Good going, Hyori! Hahaha.”

Shortly afterwards, Lee Hyori playfully responded, “Unnie~ are u prepared?” whereas Jessi expressed her approval with a string of coronary heart emojis.

Would you be eager about seeing Lee Hyori’s dream lady group come to life?

Watch Lee Hyori in final week’s episode of “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles under!

