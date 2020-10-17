Uhm Jung Hwa Shares Adorable Behind-The-Scenes Photo With Lee Hyori + Ladies’ Generation’s Tiffany Responds

Uhm Jung Hwa has shared a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of Refund Expedition’s upcoming debut!

On October 17, Refund Expedition—Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa‘s new challenge group fashioned on MBC’s “How Do You Play?”—will likely be making their debut on MBC’s “Music Core” with their brand-new hit “Don’t Contact Me.”

The day earlier than their highly-anticipated debut efficiency, Uhm Jung Hwa took to Instagram to share a few cute behind-the-scenes photographs of herself with Lee Hyori in entrance of the dance studio the place they’d been practising for his or her debut.

The veteran singer playfully wrote, “Late-blooming trainees Man Okay [Uhm Jung Hwa’s new stage name for Refund Expedition] and Chun Okay [Lee Hyori’s new stage name] are debuting tomorrow. Exhausted, we ran out of steam in entrance of the apply room!”

Shortly afterwards, Ladies’ Generation’s Tiffany confirmed love for the duo by responding with a string of emojis and affectionately commenting, “Discover energy, Okay sisters!”

To catch Refund Expedition’s debut efficiency, tune in to the subsequent episode of “Music Core” on October 17 at 3:40 p.m. KST!

Within the meantime, watch Refund Expedition on “How Do You Play?” beneath:

