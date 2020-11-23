Uhm Ki Joon And Kim So Yeon Plot Together In A Tense Secret Meeting In “The Penthouse”

SBS’s “The Penthouse” has shared stills of Uhm Ki Joon and Kim So Yeon plotting collectively in a secret assembly.

The key love affair between their characters, Cheon Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon), is likely one of the driving forces behind the plot twists in “The Penthouse.” Though the 2 proceed to satisfy in secret, they have been filmed by Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min), noticed by Joo Dan Tae’s spouse Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), and now Cheon Search engine optimization Jin’s husband, Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon), has began to develop into suspicious of her habits.

Maybe consequently, the ambiance within the stills is tense slightly than passionate. The 2 lovers look like in critical dialogue, with Uhm Ki Joon seeming nervous and Kim So Yeon trying at him coldly. Though Uhm Ki Joon tries to motive along with her, the dialogue quickly turns right into a heated argument.

The manufacturing employees acknowledged, “Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon good every scene by placing their heads collectively and bringing out detailed feelings even in scenes that require the portrayal of adverse feelings. Please tune in to see the place Cheon Soo Jin and Joo Dan Tae’s harmful assembly will lead.”

“The Penthouse” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch “The Penthouse” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)