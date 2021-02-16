Uhm Ki Joon Gets Down On One Knee For Kim So Yeon In “The Penthouse 2”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” unveiled romantic pictures of Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon taking steps to make their relationship official!

Each Friday and Saturday, a suspenseful story of revenge will unravel on the Penthouse, an house advanced reserved for these on the high of the social pyramid. It is going to concentrate on the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a bunch of girls who will cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

Spoilers

The primary season ended with the stunning reveal of Cheon Search engine marketing Jin’s (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dan Tae’s (Uhm Ki Joon) merciless natures. Whereas Joo Dan Tae was the one behind Shim Soo Ryun’s (Lee Ji Ah) homicide, he manipulated all of the proof to forge Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) because the wrongdoer. Moreover, Cheon Search engine marketing Jin used her cash and energy to make it previous the legislation unhurt. The sinister smile she wore whereas trying across the Penthouse, which grew to become hers in the long run, was etched into the minds of viewers as a chilling ending.

With the premiere of the subsequent season developing, viewers are shaken as soon as extra by newly launched pictures of Joo Dan Tae proposing to his lover. Cheon Search engine marketing Jin appears astounded by the flowers adorning the room she walks into. Joo Dan Tae is there to welcome her, getting down on one knee to pop the query. He lovingly seems at Cheon Search engine marketing Jin as she expresses her pleasure.

The actors’ heightened chemistry and dynamic lit up the temper on set. Their transformation from a cold-hearted pair right into a loving couple is particularly highlighted within the proposal scene.

The manufacturing group commented, “Cheon Search engine marketing Jin and Joo Dan Tae make it clear that they’re an invincible couple by exchanging their vows of affection. Please watch the printed to learn the way far this villainous couple born out of greed will go.”

“The Penthouse 2” premieres on February 19 at 10 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki.

Watch the first season below!

