Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 began in UP from these days, Yogi executive will give 20 lakh new LPG connections

Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: The second one section of Ujjwala Yojana has began in UP these days. CM Yogi Adityanath officially introduced Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 in a program. Throughout this system, CM Yogi additionally interacted with the beneficiaries. In the second one section of this scheme, the Yogi executive will give new LPG connections to twenty lakh beneficiaries within the state. Allow us to let you know that previous on August 10, PM Narendra Modi had introduced Ujjwala 2.0 around the nation.

Ujjwala scheme used to be began in 2016

Throughout the Ujjwala scheme introduced within the 12 months 2016, a goal used to be set to offer new LPG connections to five crore girls individuals of households residing under the poverty line. After this the scheme used to be expanded in April 2018 and ladies beneficiaries of 7 extra classes (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Extraordinarily Backward Categories, Tea Lawn, Woodland Dwellers, Islanders) had been integrated on this.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the beneficiaries via video conferencing in this system of distribution of unfastened LPG connections to the beneficiaries in the second one section of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. %.twitter.com/VN8yxh4iGM – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) August 25, 2021

What’s Ujjwala Yojana?

Underneath the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, unfastened LPG connections are given by means of the central executive to ladies beneficiaries of households residing under the poverty line. This scheme has been began in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum and Herbal Fuel. Underneath this scheme, the federal government’s effort is that ladies who cook dinner meals within the smoke of the range. The cows use coal, they will have to be got rid of from the smoke.

Because of the smoke of the range, the surroundings could also be affected, in addition to the well being of the ladies who cook dinner, and the youngsters of the home also are affected. On this approach, the affect on girls’s well being in addition to the surroundings will also be both eradicated or managed to an ideal extent by means of this scheme. The central executive has began this scheme preserving in thoughts the well being of girls.