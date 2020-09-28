Ujjwala Yojana Last Date: Last chance to get gas connection for free! Apply this way before 30th September…

Ujjwala Yojana Last Date: Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, you can also get gas connection for free. However, in order to take advantage of this, you will have to visit Ujjwala Yojana website Pmujjwalayojana.com and give the necessary information for free gas connection before 30 September. You too should not wait for the last date and take advantage of this plan. Also Read – PM Ujjwala Yojana: Free gas cylinder connection is needed, only nine days are left, apply this way

Let us tell you that this scheme is being run in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which is especially for poor women. Not only this, the purpose of this scheme is to provide gas cylinder connections to poor families for free. But, now only 2 days are left for this plan. It is also very easy to register in this government scheme.

Please tell that due to Corona infection, the Central Government had already extended the date of PM Ujjwala Yojana (PM Ujjwala Yojana) from April to September. Now if you have not availed this scheme yet, then apply for it as soon as possible.

It is very easy to register for this scheme. Let us tell you how you can take advantage of LPG gas cylinder for free. The applicant must first go to the official website of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, pmujjwalayojana.com.

How to apply PM Ujjwala Yojana

-Pmujjwalayojana.com A home page will open in front of you by clicking on the website. Go to the download form and click here.

After this, the Prime Minister Ujjwala scheme form will come.

– Download the form.

Fill all the information being asked in the form and submit it to the LPG center near the house.

Also, give all the documents as well.

Now after the document is verified, LPG gas connection will be made available by the government.

Please tell that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started PMUY, Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana on 1 May 2016. Under this, domestic LPG connection is being given to BPL families so that they too can get rid of the smoke filled life of the stove. The government is giving the benefit of the Ujjwala scheme to the BPL families in the 2011 census by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Let us know that till now about 8 crore such families have benefited from this.