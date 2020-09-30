Ujjwala Yojana Last Date Today: Last chance to get gas connection for free today! Here’s how to apply …

Ujjwala Yojana Last Date Today: Today is the last chance to take advantage of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY. Gas connection is available for free under this scheme. To avail this scheme, you have to get Ujjwala scheme today i.e. on 30th September (Ujjwala Yojana) Website of Pmujjwalayojana.com Necessary information will have to be given for free gas connection after visiting. Also Read – Rules Changing from 1st October 2020: Changes are happening in these rules from 1st October, know everything here

Let us tell you that this scheme is being run in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which is especially for poor women. Not only this, the purpose of this scheme is to provide gas cylinder connections to poor families for free. It is also very easy to register in this government scheme. Also Read – Rules Changing from 1st October 2020: Changes in these rules are going on from 1st October, know how much will affect you

Please tell that due to corona infection, the central government has already done PM Ujjwala scheme (PM Ujjwala Yojana) The date was extended from April to September. Now if you have not availed this scheme yet, then apply for it as soon as possible. Also Read – Ujjwala Yojana Last Date: Last chance to get gas connection for free! Apply this way before 30th September…

It is very easy to register for this scheme. Let us tell you how you can take advantage of LPG gas cylinder for free. The first to apply is the official website of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana pmujjwalayojana.com will go on.

How to apply PM Ujjwala Yojana

-Pmujjwalayojana.com A home page will open in front of you by clicking on the website. Go to the download form and click here.

After this, the Prime Minister Ujjwala scheme form will come.

– Download the form.

Fill all the information being asked in the form and submit it to the LPG center near the house.

Also, give all the documents as well.

Now after the document is verified, LPG gas connection will be made available by the government.

PMUY, Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 May 2016. Under this, domestic LPG connection is being given to BPL families so that they too can get rid of the smoke filled life of the stove. The government is giving the benefit of the Ujjwala scheme to the BPL families in the 2011 census by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Let us know that till now about 8 crore such families have benefited from this.