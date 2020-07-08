UK broadcasters unite for first ever simulcast of special film Our Stories

The UK’s free-to-air channels are collaborating for the first time to point out a specifically created film celebrating “the function UK broadcasters play throughout our tradition”.

The 2-minute film, entitled Our Stories, will air on the BBC, ITV, Channel Four and Channel 5 this night in a marketing campaign which goals to achieve 50 per cent of the nation’s grownup inhabitants.

“The film tells a transferring message of unity and delight by the lens of British TV,” the 4 broadcasters mentioned in a press launch. “It attracts our consideration to the numerous tales which have modified us and helped us see the world in another way, reminding us of the function British TV can play in our personal tales too.”

Iconic moments from fashionable collection Fleabag, Derry Ladies, The Nice British Bake-Off, This Morning and Strictly Come Dancing are proven all through the one-off special, in addition to newer hits like Regular Folks, Quiz and I Might Destroy You.

Different clips, that are displayed on a spread of totally different screens throughout the UK within the film, are taken from Blue Planet II, EastEnders, Britain’s Bought Expertise, Harry’s Heroes and Channel 4’s Paralympics in addition to different programmes from the 4 broadcasters.

“That is the story of all the pieces we’ve accomplished and all the pieces we might be. That is us,” a voice-over says in direction of the top of the film. “That is who we’re and our tales are your tales.”

BBC Director Common Tony Corridor mentioned: “British free to air tv – commissioned from the UK and produced within the UK – is right here for everybody. We convey folks collectively for the massive moments – from a royal marriage ceremony to the World Cup.”

“We’re there at occasions of disaster and to offer consolation, laughter, training and leisure,” he added. “We do one thing special for the UK and supply genuine British programmes that our rivals merely don’t provide.”

Whereas ITV’s Chief Government mentioned that the broadcasters’ mission is to “inform tales that replicate the variety of life as we speak in our nations and areas”, with a deal with “reflecting a full vary of experiences”.

The clip will play throughout all 4 channels, together with STV in Scotland, at 8:58pm tonight – forward of programmes scheduled for 9pm.