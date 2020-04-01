Alan Henning, from Higher Manchester, used to be beheaded via Isis militant Jihadi John in 2014

A British charity that employed the murdered assist worker Alan Henning failed to appropriately safeguard him and totally different totally different volunteers on convoys to war-torn Syria, a government doc has found.

Henning, 47, used to be beheaded via the Islamic State militant referred to as Jihadi John after being held captive for 9 months in Syria along with totally different western hostages in 2014.

