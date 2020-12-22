UK Coronavirus News: 20 passengers returning from UK have been found corona infected so far, Center said – ‘no need to panic’

UK Coronavirus News: The new strain of Corona found in Britain causes panic all over the world. More than a dozen countries, including India, have suspended air services with Britain. India has banned all UK flights till 31 December. Along with this, RT-PCR test is also being done at the airport for the people coming from UK. SOP has been issued by its government. Meanwhile, more than 20 passengers from the UK have been found positive with the corona virus at several airports in the country, including Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. According to the report of ‘Hindustan Times’, the state governments have started tracing the passengers who returned from Britain in the last 10 days. In the sample of people who have received positive reports, it is being tested whether they have new strains of Corona. Also Read – New Covid Strain: Biontech trusts, his vaccine will be effective against new ‘strain’ of corona virus

On the other hand, after the new format corona virus was found in Britain and elsewhere, NITI Aayog said on Tuesday that people of India need not panic. NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said that this mutation of corona will not affect the severity of cases and mortality. Regarding the vaccine being made in the country, he said that it will not have any effect on the vaccine's capacity.

He said that there is no need to worry about the new form of Corona. There is no need to panic as well. We just need to be cautious. Paul said that the disease has not become more serious due to mutation and it has not affected the death rate. The possibility of the virus reaching another person's body has increased due to the mutation. It is also being said that it is 70 percent more contagious.

SOP continues for those coming back from Britain

The Ministry of Health’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), released on Tuesday, said that travelers coming from the UK should undergo RT-PCR testing and, if found infected, should be sent to the Institutional Quarantine Center. In the SOP of the Ministry of Health, various activities have been mentioned in connection with the monitoring of the health of the passengers coming from UK from 25 November to 23 December.

The guideline states that the list of passengers of flights originating from the UK at various airports in India in the last four weeks will be provided by the Bureau of Immigration to state governments and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP). This will enable the surveillance teams to locate the passengers.