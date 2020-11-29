UK Culture Secretary Asks Netflix to Label ‘The Crown’ as Fiction

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has demanded that Netflix label “The Crown” as fiction, so as to make it clear that sure occasions depicted within the present shouldn’t be taken as truth.

In an interview with Every day Mail, Dowden mentioned: “It’s a superbly produced work of fiction, so as with different TV productions, Netflix needs to be very clear at the start it’s simply that. With out this, I concern a technology of viewers who didn’t stay by these occasions might mistake fiction for truth.”

Dowden is predicted to write Netflix a proper request {that a} label is added to the start of every episode, clearly stating that the collection is fictionalized. Dowden’s calls for have been spurred by worries that the collection will do lasting harm to the picture of the British monarchy.

Netflix didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, instructed ITV on Wednesday that he additionally believes a disclaimer is important.

“It will assist ‘The Crown’ an unlimited quantity if at the start of every episode it acknowledged that, ‘This isn’t true however is predicated round some actual occasions,’” Spencer instructed ITV. “As a result of then everybody would perceive it’s drama for drama’s sake.”

Princess Diana is likely one of the fundamental focuses of Season 4, and “The Crown” depicts her struggles with bulimia in a number of episodes – that are flagged with a well being warning at the start.

Emma Corrin, who portrays Princess Diana in “The Crown,” instructed Selection in an interview: “These have been tough scenes to movie and I additionally really feel like taking her to that place was an excellent factor. It gave me someplace to go along with her, however I used to be exhausted rather a lot these days coming off set as a result of on the identical time as you’re enjoying somebody who’s fictionalized and clearly you’re not feeling or considering these issues, it’s your job to make your self really feel that method.”