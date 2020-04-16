UK flies home 1,000 Britons but 65,000 left in limbo by Covid-19

The utilization of commercial airways barely than EU civil protection mechanism leaves too many stranded says Lisa Nandy

4 in 10 of the 165,000 Europeans now stranded everywhere in the world amid the pandemic are UK nationals nonetheless the British govt has organised fewer EU-funded emergency flights all by means of the outbreak than one other most important nation, the Mom or father can disclose.

The UK has chartered merely six flights by the usage of the EU catastrophe scheme, returning 1,000 Britons home. Germany, in contrast, has organised 101 such flights in the course of the programme, repatriating an entire of 21,815 of its voters with EU cash.

Proceed finding out…

