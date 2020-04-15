UK government has no exit plan for Covid-19 lockdown, say sources

Pressure mounts as chief scientific officer says epidemic ‘most definitely attaining peak’

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Ministers and their advisers don’t however have a plan for how one can go away the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, in line with a few government property, despite the chief scientific officer saying the country is “most definitely attaining the peak” of the epidemic.

With indicators that the pace of current infections is knocking down, the federal government is under drive to stipulate some ideas about how the UK could go away its state of shutdown. The Labour chief, Keir Starmer, has demanded the e-newsletter of an “exit method”.

Proceed learning…

