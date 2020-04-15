General News

UK government has no exit plan for Covid-19 lockdown, say sources

April 15, 2020
1 Min Read

Pressure mounts as chief scientific officer says epidemic ‘most definitely attaining peak’

  • Coronavirus – latest updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

Ministers and their advisers don’t however have a plan for how one can go away the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, in line with a few government property, despite the chief scientific officer saying the country is “most definitely attaining the peak” of the epidemic.

With indicators that the pace of current infections is knocking down, the federal government is under drive to stipulate some ideas about how the UK could go away its state of shutdown. The Labour chief, Keir Starmer, has demanded the e-newsletter of an “exit method”.

Proceed learning…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment