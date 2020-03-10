General News

UK issues Unexplained Wealth Order over Kazakhstan family’s house

March 10, 2020
Nationwide Crime Firm investigating how ex-president’s grandson bought London mansion

Britain’s Nationwide Crime Firm (NCA) has requested a grandson of the earlier president of Kazakhstan to offer an evidence for the place he got the money from to buy a multimillion-pound mansion in actually certainly one of north London’s most expensive roads.

The house, alongside facet two completely different homes, is worth £80m ($104m), the NCA says, and has an underground swimming pool and a cinema.

