UK lockdown could end ‘with sector-by-sector plan’ for firms

April 9, 2020
Industries like manufacturing might return to commonplace previous to leisure companies, in step with Whitehall assets

Ministers are taking a look at ending the coronavirus lockdown with a “sluggish sector-by-sector method” that may see essential industries akin to manufacturing get once more to work previous to a lot much less essential ones like leisure, in step with Whitehall assets.

Two officers acknowledged most likely essentially the most major decisions being explored for ending the lockdown was the idea of a phased return through commerce, with civil servants throughout the Division for Trade, Energy and Enterprise Approach amongst those taking a look at how it might work.

