UK Newcomer Holly Humberstone Signs With Darkroom, Interscope Records

Contemporary off of being named to BBC Radio 1’s 2021 Brit Checklist and touchdown a publishing cope with Common Music Publishing Group, UK newcomer Holly Humberstone has signed with Polydor Records, Darkroom and Interscope Records.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter launched a number of singles in 2020 to rave critiques and had accomplished a European tour opening for Lewis Capaldi simply earlier than the COVID pandemic. In August 2020, Humberstone dropped her “Falling Asleep on the Wheel” EP, which Selection famous in a evaluate, “marks the arrival of a significant new expertise.” The debut mission is nearing 100 million streams.

Humberstone, who’s managed by Josh Sanger of Nearer Artists, additionally lately confirmed a collaboration with 1975’s Matt Healy.

Mentioned Tom March, president of UK label Polydor: “I fell in love with Holly’s music and the unimaginable world she creates for it from the primary second I heard her. She’s a inventive tour de drive and we’re so excited to be working together with her and her sensible workforce.”

Added co-president Ben Mortimer: “Holly is a as soon as in a lifetime artist. She has already made nice strides in establishing an extended profession for herself, and we at Polydor really feel very fortunate to now be capable to assist her with that journey.”

Discovering her U.S. residence at Darkroom/Interscope, she joins Billie Eilish on the roster. “Holly is an unimaginable artist with such distinctive expertise,” mentioned Darkroom CEO Justin Lubliner. “We’re thrilled to have the chance to work alongside her and her superior supervisor Josh Sanger to assist amplify her inventive imaginative and prescient. We love her music and we will’t wait to hit the bottom operating!”

Added Interscope Geffen A&M chairman and CEO John Janick: “Holly has a singular voice and distinctive aesthetic which is why she is already constructing a passionate fanbase around the globe. We’re so excited to welcome her into the IGA household.”