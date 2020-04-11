UK political parties unite to demand recall of parliament

As virus dying toll nears 10,000, Labour chief Keir Starmer requires talks with Speaker

• Coronavirus – latest updates

• See all our coronavirus safety

The federal authorities faces a chorus of cross-party calls on Sunday for the urgent recall of parliament in “digital” form as MPs and pals name for the right to carry ministers to account over the escalating coronavirus catastrophe.

The requires from leaders of all main opposition occasions, as well as to senior Tories, obtained right here after the dying toll from Covid-19 in the UK approached 10,000. Deaths from the virus rose by means of 917 on Saturday in comparison with Friday to an entire of 9,875.

Proceed finding out…

