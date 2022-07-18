UK requires companies to take measures to protect vulnerable players from loot boxes

The British Government will not hesitate to regulate the loot boxes if the developers do not act.

According to VGC, the British Government is demanding to video game development companies measures against loot boxes. This in order to protect the most vulnerable players. In addition, they have indicated that if they do not see new measures for the games, they will not hesitate to regulate the loot boxes.

The Government has requested that loot boxes are not allowed for children or young people minors, as long as the parents do not give the necessary authorization. This has been stated in a statement by Nadine Norries, the Secretary for Culture: “We want to prevent children from spending online without their parents’ consent, encouraged by in-game purchases, such as loot boxes.”

One of the measures proposed has been the implementation of parental controlsAdd the following regarding companies: “Game companies and platforms must do more to ensure controls are applied and age restrictions, so that players are protected from the risk of being harmed by the game.” One of the measures proposed has been the implementation of parental controls.

Despite these warnings, the UK Department for Digital Affairs, Culture, Media and Sport intends to create a group made up of companies for develop the necessary measures to protect the players and, in this way, reduce the risk of damage.

All this is preceded by a call for tests on the loot boxes that was made in 2020, where the Department of Digital Affairs observed that those players who made regular use of loot boxes could experience both mental and financial harm.

